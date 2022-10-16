Megan Thee Stallion Puts Health Admin Degree To The Test In ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ On ‘SNL’

Megan Thee Stallion put her nursing degree to the test on Saturday Night Live! The Houston native, 27, has an actual undergraduate in Health Administration from Texas Southern University — technically meaning she can work in a hospital — which she earned in Oct. 2021. During her hosting gig on SNL, however, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper spoofed her education in a different kind of hospital dubbed “Hot Girl Hospital.”

The faux drama — allegedly produced by Shonda Rhimes and a hit on The Shade Room — starred Megan and her fellow nurses as they assisted patients with health emergencies…the beauty kind. At HGH, the scrubs aren’t blue or green — but rather the on-trend shade of hot pink dominating the current fashion scene. The first patient making the to the clinic? None other than Heidi Gardner, who was in need of some beauty amplification.

“46, female — neat as hell,” Megan declared, rocking blue hair. Meanwhile, Heidi appeared in distress as a second nurse quipped about her “fit,” which included a pair of beige chinos. “Trash, garbage,” Megan replied, as her co-worker announced the woman needed a “BBL” and “whatever Fashion Nova we got.”

A BBL is an acronym for a Brazilian Butt Lift, and a surgery well known in popular culture per celebrities who have allegedly had their derriere’s enhanced via the procedure. Fashion Nova is also known in popular culture as the go-to fast fashion brand in the hip-hop community, worn by Megan and also her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B (on “She Bad,” Cardi even raps: “I could buy designer but this Fashion Nova fit”).

“Calm down, you gonna be a bad b—- real soon!” Megan assured Heidi as she was wheeled away for her makeover. While she underwent her supposed surgeries, a confused doctor wandered into the space with a pointed question: “So, what kind of hospital is this then?” he inquired. “We do weaves, butts and clothes,” he was informed.

Heidi then emerged with her new look, showing off her larger behind while wearing a hot pink mini dress. “It’s giving, thank you,” she said to Megan and her two colleagues, as the rapper declared, “Yeah!”

Megan has been open about her decision to pursue school while also gaining success as a musician. The Texas-born star was already studying towards her Health Administration Degree when her rapping career blew up, but has said it was important for her to see through the commitment for her late mom Holly Thomas, who died in 2019.

After revealing that she was pursuing her degree part-time and online in June 2020, Stallion has steadily been working towards her goal of graduating with a Bachelor’s in Health Administration. Despite her prowess already as a three-time Grammy winner, the singer told People that she was furthering her education as a tribute to her late mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said to PEOPLE magazine after graduating from Texas Southern University in 2021. “She saw me going to school before she passed,” the beauty added.

“I want my big mama to be proud,” she also said. “She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”