Rebel Wilson Sports Diamond Ring On Left Hand At Academy Gala & Fans Wonder If She’s Engaged

Rebel Wilson, 42, sparked engagement rumors when she showed up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, CA wearing a sparkling diamond ring. The eye-catching piece of jewelry was on her left hand ring finger and she didn’t try to hide it as she posed on the carpet of the event in a gorgeous long black dress. The beauty paired the dress with black platform heels and had her long blonde hair down as she rocked bright red lipstick and flashed smiles to cameras.

Rebel’s latest appearance comes one day after she got attention by posting a cozy photo, with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma while wearing the same ring, on Instagram. She had one arm around the pretty gal while looking as happy as could be as they stood outside with an epic skyline behind them. “Date night @alexisrael’s 40th!” she captioned the photo.

Rebel and Ramona’s bond can clearly be seen in the latest snapshot and it’s not too surprising considering the lovebirds have seemed closer than ever since announcing their romance in June. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Rebel wrote in the caption of a smiling close-up photo of the two of them.

Shortly after the announcement, a source told us that the new partners had “amazing chemistry” and clicked really well. “It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

“Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” the source continued. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”