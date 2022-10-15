Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage Debuts At BravoCon: See 1st Look At ‘RHONJ’ Special

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will have to wait a week after the Season 13 finale to see all the footage from Teresa Giudice’s extravagant summer wedding to Luis Ruelas, BravoCon 2022 dropped an exclusive teaser of the nuptials during the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel on day 2 of the event, which took place on Saturday, Oct, 15 in New York City. Of course, Teresa’s viral wedding hairdo makes the cut, but the video is jampacked with even more over-the-top opulence, as seen below!

Beginning with the bride and groom getting dressed for their big day, the clip follows Teresa and Luis posing for photographs looking like a billion bucks. The reality star then begins walking down the extremely long aisle with her elaborate train, complete with a message written in lace, which will hopefully be deciphered come the special broadcast. From there, Teresa and Luis exchange vows and say “I do” while tears beginning flowing from the guests, including Teresa’s daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, who served as bridesmaids while serving killer looks. Plus, there’s a few glimpses of Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs!

As fans know, Luis proposed to Teresa during a fabulous getaway to Greece back in October 2021. Their budding romance came to light two months after Teresa’s divorce from her ex Joe Giudice was finalized in Sept. 2020. Teresa and Joe, the father of her four daughters, split in Dec. 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, at BravoCon 2022, HollywoodLife had a chance to catch up with Teresa to get her reaction on longtime RHONJ rival Caroline Manzo telling us she recently turned down another invite to return to the Bravo series after leaving in 2013. When asked how Teresa feels about the possibility of Caroline coming back to the cast, she simply told us “I wish [Caroline] well.”