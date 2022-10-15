Cardi B Receives 30th Birthday Roses From Beyonce & Freaks: ‘I’m Gonna Pull Up To Her House’

Cardi B just turned 30 on Oct. 11 and one of her many gifts included a bouquet of white roses from Beyonce! The rapper took to her Instagram story on Friday to share a video of the beautiful bouquet as well as the sweet message the singer left for her. “Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God bless, B,” the message read.

Beyoncé sent Cardi B flowers for her Birthday❤️ “Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God bless, B” pic.twitter.com/ZrgxZBkYKq — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) October 15, 2022

“Biittchhhh!!! Thank you @beyonce,” Cardi captioned the clip. She could also be heard talking over the video while filming. “What up b*tch because motherf*cking Beyonce sent me some motherf*cking flowers,” she enthusiastically said. “At this point, I’m gonna pull up to her house with some vegan cupcakes or something. Thank you so much!”

Cardi’s video featuring the flowers from Beyonce comes after she wowed during a birthday outing with her husband Offset, 30. She showed off her incredible figure in a red strapless corset that was covered in jewels and paired it with sheer red gloves and a red garter around her left thigh. She also accessorized with red necklaces to match the jewels on her corset, and completed the look with a massive, feathered headpiece over her hair, which was styled in tight curls.

Offset also looked epic in a white outfit that included a vest over a button-down shirt, pants, and a red tie. He added red tinted sunglasses to the look and held the birthday girl’s hand as they were photographed walking outside of Poppy in Los Angeles, CA, where her party was taking place.

Cardi and Offset walked proudly together two weeks after she addressed rumors that the fellow rapper cheated on her. “Actually this how he be… Thank you,” she captioned a screenshot of texts she wrote to her husband. “Let me stop cause I know you getting horny lol,” one of them read. She also clapped back at rumors Offset cheated with Saweetie back in Aug. “No baby you lying,” Cardi wrote in response to a troll who accused Offset of being unfaithful. “You makin crazy lies starting s*it and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”