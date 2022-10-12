Cardi B Stuns In Plunging Corset As She Holds Hands With Offset At Her 30th Birthday Party

While celebrating her 30th birthday on Oct. 11, Cardi B commanded attention in a sexy ensemble, which featured a bejeweled corset and massive headpiece.

Cardi B turned heads when she was photographed arriving at her 30th birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The rapper wore a strapless corset for the event, which was covered in jewels. She completed the look with sheer red gloves, as well as a red garter around her left thigh. She also rocked red necklaces to match the jewels on her corset, and completed the ensemble with a massive, feathered headpiece. Her hair was styled in tight curls, with strappy red shoes on her feet.

Cardi arrived at the event with her husband, Offset, who she held hands with as they walked into the venue. Offset was dapper in his white suit, which was complete with a pop of color thanks to a red tie that matched Cardi’s outfit. The two definitely looked ready to party!

Although Cardi have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, they seem to be in a better place than ever these days. The rappers started dating in 2017 and he proposed to her onstage in October of that year. However, it was later confirmed that Cardi and Offset had actually already been married at that point, as they secretly tied the knot in Sept. 2017. The couple has one daughter, Kulture, 4, together, as well as a son, Wave, 1.

Cardi’s big birthday outing comes less than one month after she pleaded guilty to assault charges that stemmed from a 2018 strip club fight. Although she initially denied involvement in the fight and pled not guilty at her arraignment in 2019, Cardi struck a plea deal in Sept. 2022 to avoid potential jail time. By pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, she was sentenced with just 15 days of community service instead.

After making her guilty please on Sept. 15, Cardi posted the following message to Instagram: “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.” She also shared photos of herself in court during her legal issues.

