‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have called it quits on their marriage. The pair released a statement on Oct. 11, saying it was a mutual decision to end their two-year union. “We have decided to go our separate ways,” they shared to ET. “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends.”

“We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife,” the statement continued. “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Before the official divorce announcement, the internet was crawling with rumors about trouble in paradise for the former spouses. On Oct. 11, The Jasmine Brand reported that sources close to the couple confirmed it was over. “They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out,” one insider noted. Another source revealed they had been “separated for a while.”

The marriage was also not free from controversy. In 2021, Mike was accused of sending nude photos and videos to an unidentified person, but he vehemently denied the allegations. While talking to TMZ reporters at the Los Angeles International Airport amid the rumors, Cynthia said she and Mike were doing “great.” She added, “Rumors are rumors.”

Cynthia, 55, and Mike, 52, tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020 in at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga. The lavish event was attended by 250 people, despite being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

A day prior to their special day, Cynthia shared a clip of her and the sports commentator chatting to Steve Harvey on his talk show and gushed about their love in the caption. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this kind of happiness, love and peace,” she wrote. “Mike our journey together has been incredible these last 2 years, and I can only imagine the magic that we will make together as husband and wife.”

Mike also commented on his bliss and revealed to Steve that he was simply “in love”. Steve had helped get the pair together, so Mike thanked him for his successful run at being his wingman.

The pair got engaged in 2019 after 14 months of dating. Mike asked for the reality star’s hand in marriage with a gorgeous 5-carat princess-cut solitaire ring at the grand opening of their Atlanta-based business, The Bailey WineCeller. Some of their family and friends were present, including Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, 21, Mike’s two daughters, Kayla, 19, and Ashlee, 21, and a few The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members. RHOA fans got to see Cynthia plan her wedding, attend her bachelorette party, and walk down the aisle on Season 13 of the show.

Fans also saw Cynthia’s previous marriage to Peter Thomas start and end on the hit Bravo series. The pair married in 2010 on Season 3 of the show, and viewers watched their marriage throughout its ups and downs for seven years. Mike was also previously married.