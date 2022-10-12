Brooke Burke, 51, Sizzles In Orange String Bikini During Malibu Beach Outing: Photos

Television personality and fitness expert Brooke Burke stunned on the beach in Malibu on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as she filmed with friends and family for her Brooke Burke Body application. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 51-year-old entrepreneur stunned in an orange string bikini that featured three straps on the top and bottoms. The super fit mom of four walked along the shore barefoot during her filming session and matched her bright bikini with a gold chain necklace and a silver necklace with an “R” pendant.

Brooke’s brand encourages people to get out and exercise any time and any way they can, even if it’s just for 20 minutes. “The more you move, the more you want to move. It’s all about the action, the movement. Even 20 minutes a day helps out,” she told the Daily Mail.

And in an interview with HollywoodLife, she revealed her go-to tip for maintaining regular exercise: do it with an accountability partner. “Have a buddy system! Commit with a friend! I have done workouts at home with my girlfriend at home in another city, and we get goofy, we push each other to work out. It really makes it fun,” she gushed.

She also noted that setting your daily intentions in the morning can help you stay motivated throughout the day. “Take five minutes in the morning just to get your head in the game,” she suggested. “I think that really helps. Fitness is not an isolated journey, right? I say that a lot. But it really helps to have somebody or something to hold you accountable.”

Brooke holds virtual and in-person workout classes, which followers can learn about on her website. She also promotes well-being practices such as yoga and Reiki, and even holds wellness retreats focused on holistic living. Her latest offering is a superfood mix called Longevity that is meant to “provide more energy, better focus, increased endurance, and faster recovery in as little as seven to 10 days of regular use,” per a press release sent out on Sept. 22.

The former Dancing with the Stars host promotes her brand offerings and lifestyle heavily on her social media. “Our mission is to empower women and their families to become their best, healthiest selves,” she wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of herself doing yoga on a cliff that overlooked blue skies and clouds below it. “The path to longevity is one that starts with a healthy mind, body, and soul.”

She’s also a bit of a mindset mentor and often offers a message of reflection or self-empowerment, or well-being advice online. For instance, in an Instagram post from September, she encouraged her followers to dig into any resistance they may see in their life and view it as a sign of something they’re missing. “‘Where there is resistance there is NEED,'” she wrote. “The need to look inside, the need to stretch out, the need to discover, the need to develop strength, the need to let go. The body resists places we NEED to go. Pay attention to where you’re sore, tight, & holding tension. Live there. Try a stretch & recovery program today. You deserve it.”

And of course, as seen in the above images, Brooke is no stranger to showing off her incredibly toned body that she has achieved through her workouts. In August, she lit up Instagram with a gorgeous snap of herself doing yoga in front of a mountain. In the photo, she smiled wide wearing blue workout leggings, a green sports bra, and a lightweight, short-sleeved jacket. Less than a week earlier, she beamed in another image of herself practicing yoga. She looked radiant in bright yellow athletic leggings and a sunrise orange sports bra. “Just touching the sunlight,” she captioned the breathtaking post.