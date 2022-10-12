Brandy Hospitalized After Reported Seizure At Home

Brandy is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital with her parents by her side after she possibly suffered a seizure on Oct. 11, according to TMZ. Police sources told the outlet that EMS was sent to the singer/actress’ home in the afternoon, where she was immediately rushed to the hospital. Although it is unknown what caused the possible seizure, it appears Brandy will recover, per the news source.

The “The Boy is Mine” singer looked happy and healthy in June when she appeared at the BET Awards to perform alongside Jack Harlow. The pair surprised the crowd with their duet as they had just been in an awkward feud earlier in the year after Jack didn’t know Brandy was related to Ray J, and she later remixed his hit, “First Class.” It was an incredible moment at the annual awards show, with Brandy and Jack wrapping their arms around each on stage ang giving it their all for the fans.

Brandy was in peak form as well when she gave an incomparable rendition of The National Anthem at the 2022 NFL NFC Championship Game in January. The Queens star channeled Whitney Houston by dressing in a similar white tracksuit that Whitney wore for her iconic 1991 Super Bowl performance. Brandy also slayed in recent years while performing at the Billboard Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards and Los Angeles Pride Festival.

Of course, fans will remember Brandy and Whitney having a special bond as they worked together in Disney’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella back in 1997, with Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney as her Fairy Godmother. During an interview with HollywoodLife in Dec. 2021, Brandy recalled the collaboration and what it meant to be starring alongside the icon.

“My whole thing was that I wanted to work with Whitney Houston. Like, it was cool being ‘the first Black Cinderella,’ but I didn’t really understand the importance of that until later in my life,” Brandy explained. “Hindsight is always 20/20, so looking back at being ale to do something like that, that’s special. Something that’s so diverse, a project that is so diverse, that welcomes all different cultures and one story, it changed my life and it changed so many other people’s lives, as well.”