‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Kira Returns To Pursue Jacob & Leaves The Beach With [SPOILER]

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini had an incredible date and started forming a connection on the Oct. 11 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. After they returned to the beach, though, they were thrown for a loop when Kira Mengistu returned following her elimination at the last rose ceremony. Kira said she had “unfinished business” she wanted to take care of, and she pulled asked to Jacob aside for a conversation. Considering Jill and Kira were already in one love triangle (with Romeo Alexander), Jill was not thrilled.

Jacob agreed to have the conversation, though. “The reason I’m here is because I was blindsided when you decided not to give me your rose,” Kira admitted. “I had a couple days to process it and I, honestly, have not been able to get you out of my mind. I know we didn’t really get to know each other for very long, but I know that what I felt was real, even though it was very new. I thought the energy I was getting from you was also very real, so I wanted to let you know where I’m at right now. I still have feelings for you.”

Jacob didn’t say much during the conversation, as Kira continued to express her feelings for him. She got emotional as she confessed how she felt. “It doesn’t happen often to me like that,” she added. “You know when you feel like someone feels like home to you? You sort of, kind of felt like home to me and I think that’s why I was really devastated by not getting your rose. I just couldn’t leave Paradise without trying to see if there’s any possibility of a second chance between us.”

Jill was watching all of this go down, and the conversation went on for longer than she expected. When she saw Jacob holding Kira’s hand, she decided she’d had enough, and left the beach to go to bed. Her friend, Brittany Galvin, approached Jacob and urged him to think about what he was doing. Finally, Jacob knew he had to let Kira down easy.

“I absolutely adore the fact that you put your absolute, full-self out there. That’s really hot,” he told her. “I still wish that things had gone differently a little bit, but at the same time, I don’t think the connection is there. I just think it’s too forced. At least with me, it was never going to work out. Jill has really pulled a lot of great traits out of me. We’ve had some deep conversations, as well, over the past 24 hours. I’m sorry and I appreciate you coming back here. I wish you the best of luck, but there’s a real connection between me and Jill and I have to go comfort her in this moment.”

In a confessional, Jacob explained that seeing Kira only made him further realize his feelings for Jill. He ran upstairs to assure Jill that he wanted nobody but her. They kissed and ended the evening on a high note.

Meanwhile, Kira was walking on the beach when she was approached by Romeo. Kira admitted that she got “clarity” out of her conversation with Jacob. “I’m so glad I came back here for that conversation because I realized that this man does not understand me and he doesn’t accept me for who I am,” Kira explained. “I feel like a lot of times that I am too much and that I go after what I want too much or that I’m too fun and flirty and forward. A lot of people take that the wrong way.”

Romeo hugged Kira to comfort her, and she seemingly began to have a change of heart about who her feelings were with. “You were always so nice to me and so accepting of me and I really appreciate that,” she gushed. “I know we’ve had our bad times but honestly, I really, really, really appreciate you.” Romeo got emotional over Kira’s confession, and admitted that he probably should’ve given her his rose over Jill at the previous rose ceremony.

“I really wish we had given this a real try, honest to God,” Kira added. “I just feel like it’s unfinished business and, I don’t know, I feel like I wish we had that second chance to do it all over. I think we’d make a really good couple.” They wound up making out and Kira asked Romeo if he wanted to leave Paradise with her. After a very long hesitation, he agreed.

“I’ve always had Romeo in mind,” Kira gushed, as they cozied up before leaving. “I just thought that door was firmly shut. I re-found Romeo and he was right for me all along. We did Paradise right. We explored other connections and realized that most people can’t really handle us. This is not at all what I was expecting. I just thought it was going to be a bad night, but it turned out to be a good one. I came here for my fairytale ending and I found my Romeo!” Romeo did not speak during the pair’s final confessional, but they did get in the car and leave together.