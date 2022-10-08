Kanye West Laughs At Azealia Banks Video Calling Gigi Hadid ‘Cabbage Patch’ Amid Feud

Kanye West, 43, continued to speak out about Gigi Hadid, 27, amid their recent feud, when he shared a controversial video posted by Azealia Banks on Friday. The rapper reposted the clip, in which the fellow hip hop artist called the model a “cabbage patch” when comparing her to her sister Bella Hadid, on his Instagram story. “i’m sorry gigi but this is one of the funniest videos i’ve ever seen,” a TikTok user, who originally shared the video, wrote in the caption along with two skull emojis.

In the clip, Azealia also called Bella “the doll” and said some pretty other harsh things. “Gigi Hadid, you are not the doll. Bella Hadid is the doll,” she said. “You’re the cabbage patch. She’s the Barbie. You’re the cabbage patch.” She concluded by referencing Brady Bunch characters. “She’s Marcia and you’re Jan,” she said.

Kanye’s repost of Azealia’s video comes after Kanye previously reacted to Gigi calling him a “bully” for lashing out at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson when she called his “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week “violent” and “dangerous,” in a social media post. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea,” Gigi wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “If there’s actually a point to any of your sh0t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

The blonde beauty also claimed that the “Jesus Walks” creator didn’t treat the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh “like a friend” when he claimed they were best friends. He reacted by calling her a “privileged Karen,” in a post. “IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN. GIGI, YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN. YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH. YOU’RE A ZOMBIE,” Kanye wrote on Oct. 7, shortly before his latest repost.

In addition to Gigi and Gabriella, Kanye threw shade at Hailey Bieber, after she publicly supported Gabriella. “THEEYY’ don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 6. “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”