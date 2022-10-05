Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.

During this outing, Rihanna spoke about headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show for the first time. “I’m nervous!” Rihanna said to reporters, waiting for her outside of Bristol Farms. “But I’m excited!” she added. The paparazzi attempted to get some details about any potential guest stars for the upcoming show, but Rihanna first shrugged it off. When the reporter mentioned a possible appearance by her love and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna said, “Maybe, girl.”

Rihanna is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, taking place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Roc Nation will continue to produce the show, having taken over the reins of the sports-and-entertainment spectacular. Apple Music will sponsor the show for the first time, replacing the longtime sponsor Pepsi. “Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Fans also hope this Super Bowl performance corresponds with the release of Rihanna’s long-awaited ninth studio album. Over the past few weeks, Rihanna has made multiple trips to the recording studio, making some cautiously excited that they’ll finally get the follow-up to 2016’s Anti.

DMX recently made headlines, courtesy of a very confused Stacey Dash. In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 31, the Clueless star admitted that she had no idea that DMX was dead, even though the rapper passed away in April 2021. “I’m ashamed,” Stacey said in her video. “I didn’t know DMX died. I didn’t know. From a cocaine [induced heart attack]. I am, today, six years and one month clean, and it breaks my heart. He lost to it. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please don’t lose.”