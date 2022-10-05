JoJo Siwa Reveals She Knew She Was Gay After Man Tried To Have Sex With Her On 1st Date

The star said she was instantly 'grossed out' by the idea of being with a boy. Her revelations came in a now-viral video she titled 'My gay awakening story time.'

October 5, 2022 2:41PM EDT
JoJo Siwa poses for a portrait in New YorkJoJo Siwa Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each others arms while looking at a new house with JoJo's parents in Los Angeles on Thursday stepping out for the first time after going public about their relationship the day before. JoJo and Avery looked at a house with JoJo's parents and brother and it looked like they might be considering moving in together. After touring the inside of the house and having a lengthy discussion in the front yard, Avery then jumped into the arms of her new girlfriend JoJo. Later the new couple went to JoJo's dance studio together along with JoJo's mom. JoJo stopped at a gas station to pump gas and grab some candy and snacks for the outing as she fueled up her white Lamborghini. 15 Sep 2022 Pictured: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA896965_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

JoJo Siwa knew she wasn’t into men the moment she began dating. The superstar, 19, revealed how she “knew” men were not her “thing” after going on a date with a dude who wanted to sleep with her after their very first date.

The former Nickelodeon talent joked about her “gay awakening” in a now-viral video, which was shared on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. In the clip, where she sported cute twin buns and a Halloween-chic Minnie Mouse tee shirt with baggy red sweats, JoJo remembered how “grossed out” she was by the guy’s advances while telling the story in song.

“A man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew, men are not my thing,” JoJo shared.

While she didn’t mention who the “man” may have been, JoJo fans think she may have been talking about YouTuber Matty B, 19. The pair reportedly dated around 2015.

JoJo Siwa attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on Apr. 2, 2022. She recently shared a video about her ‘gay awakening’. (CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock)

She also revealed how some other celebs helped her realize she was gay. Remembering when Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” came out when she was just 12, she said, “I really, really liked it and I listened to it all the time.” “I didn’t know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older I understand and I know what it means,” the Dance Moms alum said of the provocative 2015 single, which was about a same-sex fling.

Years later she became a bit obsessed with Jenna Dewan’s Magic Mike-inspired Lip Sync Battle performance. “[I] pretty much watched that every day,” she confessed.

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in 2021. At the time she revealed she was dating Kylie Prew, but the pair parted ways in Nov. 2021. The star debuted her new relationship with YouTuber Avery Cyrus last month, calling herself the “happiest girl.”

