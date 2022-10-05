JoJo Siwa Reveals She Knew She Was Gay After Man Tried To Have Sex With Her On 1st Date

JoJo Siwa knew she wasn’t into men the moment she began dating. The superstar, 19, revealed how she “knew” men were not her “thing” after going on a date with a dude who wanted to sleep with her after their very first date.

The former Nickelodeon talent joked about her “gay awakening” in a now-viral video, which was shared on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. In the clip, where she sported cute twin buns and a Halloween-chic Minnie Mouse tee shirt with baggy red sweats, JoJo remembered how “grossed out” she was by the guy’s advances while telling the story in song.

“A man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew, men are not my thing,” JoJo shared.

While she didn’t mention who the “man” may have been, JoJo fans think she may have been talking about YouTuber Matty B, 19. The pair reportedly dated around 2015.

She also revealed how some other celebs helped her realize she was gay. Remembering when Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” came out when she was just 12, she said, “I really, really liked it and I listened to it all the time.” “I didn’t know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older I understand and I know what it means,” the Dance Moms alum said of the provocative 2015 single, which was about a same-sex fling.

Years later she became a bit obsessed with Jenna Dewan’s Magic Mike-inspired Lip Sync Battle performance. “[I] pretty much watched that every day,” she confessed.

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in 2021. At the time she revealed she was dating Kylie Prew, but the pair parted ways in Nov. 2021. The star debuted her new relationship with YouTuber Avery Cyrus last month, calling herself the “happiest girl.”