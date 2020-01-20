Royalty Brown, 5, Shows Off Her Sassy Side While Singing In New Video For Dad Chris Brown: Watch

Cute alert! Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty Brown is already taking after her dad, singing along to a MattyBRaps song in an adorable video posted to Instagram.

At just five years old, Royalty Brown showed off her sassy side in a new video posted to Instagram by her dad Chris Brown on Jan. 20. The rapper and proud dad took to social media to share the clip, which shows Royalty singing along to the jam Little Bit, by MattyBRaps and the Haschak Sisters. With her phone on a pink and blue lanyard, the tyke performed the Haschak Sisters’ part of the song. After MattyB sings, “hey girl you like me a little bit?” she sassily replied, “no, I don’t even like you a little bit.” Well, all right then! Not only was her singing on point, Royalty also looked adorable in a grey sweater, featuring a green Louis Vuitton print, her gorgeous, long, curly locks swaying along to her dance moves.

Perhaps singer-songwriter MattyBRaps (aka Matthew David Morris) should consider Royalty Brown as his next collaborator? The youngster has proved she has her dad’s musical DNA on multiple occasions. In fact, Chris has brought her on stage many times to show off her skills, like in 2018 during his concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, and in August 2019, when she helped her dad close his Indigo Tour on stage in Houston. Royalty has also posted countless videos of herself singing to her Instagram account, including this one, where she belted out Drake’s verse in the track No Guidance, a collab between the Canadian rapper and her dad Chris.

But the fun-sized Instagram influencer doesn’t just post singing videos; she also uses the platform to share adorable photos and videos of her wide range of hobbies. Recently, she showed off her yoga moves, but she’s also shared photos of herself riding scooters with friends and preparing for gymnastics practice. But her biggest hobby seems to be turning into a little businesswoman. When Royalty isn’t singing and posting on the ‘gram, she’s promoting everything from Frozen 2 merchandise to bath products to her 500,000 followers. Not bad! Then again, perhaps if her business pursuits don’t work out, she could follow in her dad’s footsteps with a music career!?

Chris recently welcomed his second child – and little brother for Royalty – Aeko into the world, with Ammika Harris. Of course, Royalty has already proved that she’s the best big sister to her new younger sibling. In an Instagram photo posted by Chris, she is seen changing Aeko’s diaper like a seasoned pro. Maybe she’ll share a love of music with her little bro when he grows up? Here’s hoping!