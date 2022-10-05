Angelina Shops With Maddox, 21, & Zahara, 17, In The Rain Before Filing Brad Pitt Lawsuit: Photos

Angelina Jolie was pictured with two of her children, Zahara, 17, and Maddox, 21, just one day before she submitted court documents accusing her ex-husband Brad Pitt of getting physically violent with their six children, including Zahara and Maddox, in Sept. 2016. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the threesome braved the rain in New York City on Monday, Oct. 3, and enjoyed a shopping trip together. Angelina, 47, was seen cozying up under a black umbrella with each of her kids. She wore a white maxi dress paired with a black jacket and black rain boots. A tan oversized tote and metal-framed sunglasses completed her outfit, and her brunette hair was straightened and left down.

Meanwhile, Maddox donned a trendy outfit of baggy black cargo pants, a black graphic tee, a black jacket, black and white sneakers, and a black beanie. Zahara wore a casual combo of blue jeans, a fitted long-sleeve top, and white sneakers. In one photo, Zahara can be seen smiling as she held the umbrella over her and her mother’s heads. With her free hand, she lovingly grabbed onto the Mr. And Mrs. Smith actress’ right hand. At another point, the mother-daughter duo looked more serious as Angie held the umbrella over their heads and Zahara held her phone.

As mentioned above, the photos came just a day before Angie filed some explosive court documents against Brad, 58, as they continue fighting over custody disagreements and Angie’s Oct. 2021 sale of her half of their Chateau Miraval winery in France. In court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Maleficent actress claimed negotiations over their French winery “had broken down” after Brad allegedly pressured her to sign an NDA barring her from discussing his “physical and emotional abuse” that she allegedly endured during the end of their marriage.

In one particular instance in Sept. 2016, Angie claimed the Bullet Train actor accused her of being “too deferential” to their kids while they were flying home from France and allegedly “shook her” after grabbing her “by the head” in the airplane bathroom. He also allegedly “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times” before allegedly deflecting his anger onto the kids. According to the court documents, Angie claimed Brad “choked one of his children and struck another” and poured “beer and red wine on the children.”

However, an inside source close to Brad told HollywoodLife that the claims are bogus. “Angelina continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants,” they slammed. “Her story is constantly evolving. She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation. She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists, and other experts. She and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information.”

Aside from Maddox and Zahara, the former couple also shares kids Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. The pair first got together in 2005 after filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith together and were pregnant with their firstborn daughter, Shiloh, in 2006. The pair expanded their family through natural pregnancy and adoption and eventually tied the knot at their Chateau Miraval in 2014. Just two years later, however, the marriage was over. They have been enthralled in bitter legal battles ever since.