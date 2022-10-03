Brielle Biermann, 25, Says Mom Kim Zolciak Is Begging Her To Have A Baby

Brielle Biermann, 25, dished about how her mom is begging her to have a baby ASAP! She sat down with podcast host David Yontef to talk about Kim Zolciak‘s baby fever on the Oct. 3 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope. “She wants me to have a child,” she said. “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,'” Brielle added. In addition, she shared that the 44-year-old doesn’t care if it’s Brielle or her sister, Ariana Biermann, 20, who has the baby first.



“She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids,'” the Don’t Be Tardy star said of her momma. And if Brielle were to have a baby, despite expressing her opposition to having them, she said her mom “would lose her mind” at the news. “Oh my God, she would love it. She would lose her mind,” Brielle said, adding that her mom “would be so excited that there was a baby coming around.”

Kim, who has a total of six kids of her own, officially has baby fever, according to her eldest daughter. “She loves babies. Not so much like the states of [the] kids there [at her house],” Brielle told David. “I mean, she loves that, too — but like, babies? She has baby fever.” But, of course, there would be some downsides to Kim having to deal with a pregnant Brielle. The KAB Cosmetics founder said that her mom would have to “deal with me bitching for the next nine months.” Oof!

And although Brielle shared that having kids are not in her plans anytime soon, eventually she wants to emulate the family dynamic that she had growing up. “I always used to say [to my mom] growing up, ‘I want you to raise my kids because you did such a good job,'” she said. Brielle also credited her parents for establishing an “open” environment that makes her feel that she can “share everything you could think of with them.”

The hilarious interview on Behind the Velvet Rope comes just over three weeks after Brielle debuted a hot new hair color via Instagram on Sept. 9. She captioned the selfie, “spicy pisces”, along with a flame heart emoji. Ariana even took to the comments section to shower her sister with a compliment. “can’t handle it,” she wrote. And before that, Ariana chimed in, “so hot omg.”

Kim welcomed her daughter, Ariana, with her ex-husband, Daniel Toce, in 2001. However, her current husband, Kroy Biermann, 37, legally adopted both Brielle and Ariana when he married Kim in 2011. The couple then welcomed three more kids together: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash Biermann, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 8.