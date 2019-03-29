‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Brielle Biermann Moves Out & Kroy Says He Thinks She’s A ‘Mess’

The moment Kim Zolciak never believed would arrive actually came during the March 29 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy,’ when Brielle Biermann moved out of the family’s house and into her own apartment.

Ever since the start of Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy, all Brielle Biermann has ever talked about is moving out of her family’s house, and guess what? She finally went through with it during the March 29 episode — but not everything went according to plan. Brielle did actually move out of mom Kim Zolciak‘s house, but she didn’t exactly like sleeping at her new place. Less than 24 hours after she headed out, Brielle returned right back home to hang out with her family because she said she missed them. And we can totally understand missing such a big family, but Brielle’s dad Kroy wasn’t so enthusiastic about Brielle coming and going after moving out. Especially because he said she’s wasting rent by spending most of her time at her parents’ house.

Kroy actually called Brielle a “mess”, and told her that she should suffer the consequences of moving out, by staying in her own place and feeling lonely. Brielle disagreed, though, telling him that not everything in life needed a consequence. And then Kim asked Kroy to some being so mean to Brielle. He didn’t think he was being mean, but eventually everything calmed down and they sat down for a family dinner inside Brielle’s new empty apartment.

Meanwhile, Ariana started pursuing her acting career this week by signing up for an improv class. But instead of doing it alone, she asked her entire family to tag along and take the class with her. We have to be honest — the class started out a bit rough, but Ariana soon got the hang of it, and her teacher said she had a “natural flair”. So Ariana said she might take another class sometime soon.

Will Ariana keep going with acting? And will Brielle move back home for good? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out. New episodes of Don’t Be Tardy air Fridays at 9pm on Bravo!