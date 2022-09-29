‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer: John Takes Over As Governor & The Duttons Are Threatened

John Dutton is sworn in as the governor of Montana in the opening moments of the Yellowstone season 5 trailer. Beth and Jamie are at his side. John quickly fires his whole team and makes Beth his new chief of staff.

“I love Montana, but I’m doing this for our family,” John admits. This new position will bring John face-to-face with powerful new enemies.

“They will fight you. They will fight you dirty,” Jamie says to Beth. She replies in the most Beth Dutton way, “Is there any other way?”

One person who is ready to fight the Duttons is Caroline Warner. “Ruin them, starting with her,” Caroline says about Beth. At one point, Caroline yells in frustration, “This f**king family!”

Kayce also makes a startling revelation, which hints at a possible life change for the youngest Dutton down the line. “I do this for my father. I don’t do this for me,” Kayce says. Monica, who is expecting a baby, notes, “When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything.”

Meanwhile, Beth and Rip are living in married bliss. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t face problems in season 5. There will be fights, back-stabbing, and betrayals in the latest installment of the hit series. Just another day for the Duttons.

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham are all back for season 5. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars.

Season 5 will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone season 5 will premiere on November 13 with two new episodes starting at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.