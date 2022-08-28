‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’: Watch The First Look

Yellowstone is one of television’s biggest sensations, and the show will make its triumphant return for season 5 on November 13. The first season 5 teaser aired during the MTV VMAs on August 28, and the Duttons aren’t messing around in the fifth season.

“We’ll show the world who we are. And what we do,” John Dutton says. The teaser promises that “all will be revealed” in season 5. There are glimpses of all the key players: John, Beth, Rip, Kayce, Jamie, and more.

The show will return with a two-hour premiere on November 13. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Paramount Network will be airing a series marathon over Labor Day weekend.

The ensemble cast for season 5 includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars.

Josh Lucas is set to return as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein. There will be several new players in season 5, too. Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri are joining the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone season 4 ended in dramatic fashion. After discovering that Garrett was behind the attacks on the Duttons, Beth gave Jamie an ultimatum. Jamie ended up killing his biological father, and Beth caught him red-handed trying to dispose of the body. Beth (and ultimately John) got the upper hand over Jamie in a major way. As Beth told John after revealing what went down, “Now you own him, daddy.”

Beth and Rip also got married in the finale, while Kayce embarked on a wilderness ritual. He had several visions, but there was one, in particular, that was a cause for alarm. When Monica asked Kayce what he saw, he replied, “I saw the end of us.”