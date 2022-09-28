Leni Klum Gets Carried & Kissed By BF Aris Rachevsky After Dior Launch Party: Photos

Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky shared a super sweet moment, as they made their exit from the premiere of the J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, September 27. The 18-year-old model looked so in love as her boyfriend carried her out after the party, and both Leni and Aris had huge smiles on their faces as they headed out. They even shared a romantic kiss as they made their exit.

Leni, whose mom is Heidi Klum, sported a gold dress printed with intricate designs all over it, including animals and plants. She also rocked a pair of black heels, as her beau gave her a lift. Aris sported a black pair of pants and a white button-down shirt, with the top few buttons undone, for the evening.

Leni had also shared a few glimpses at her getting ready for the Dior party on her Instagram Story, with videos of her having her makeup done for the event. She also reposted a photo of herself posing with photographers Armin Morbach and Johannes Brauner, which gave a better look at her full outfit.

While not much is known about Aris, Leni did share an Instagram photo of herself with her boyfriend back on Valentine’s Day, and she revealed that it was the third time that they’ve celebrated the holiday together in the caption.

Even though Aris may tend to keep private, Leni has been a rising star in the modeling world, and attending many events with her mom, Heidi. When it comes to modeling, it’s hard to find a better mentor than Leni’s mom, and Heidi revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview earlier this month that her daughter is a natural. “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” she revealed. “She never needed any of my advice. She’s just ready.”