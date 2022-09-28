Leni Klum Gets Carried & Kissed By BF Aris Rachevsky After Dior Launch Party: Photos

The pair looked like they had a blast as the model was carried by her beau from a celebration in Germany, and they shared a romantic moment.

By:
September 28, 2022 1:14PM EDT
leni klum
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Berlin, GERMANY - Aris Rachevsky carries Leni Klum in his arms after the Dior "J'adore Parfum d'eau" fragrance premiere in Berlin. Pictured: Aris Rachevsky, Leni Klum BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Huso / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berlin, GERMANY - Aris Rachevsky carries Leni Klum in his arms after the Dior "J'adore Parfum d'eau" fragrance premiere in Berlin. Pictured: Aris Rachevsky, Leni Klum BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Huso / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Huso / BACKGRID

Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky shared a super sweet moment, as they made their exit from the premiere of the J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, September 27. The 18-year-old model looked so in love as her boyfriend carried her out after the party, and both Leni and Aris had huge smiles on their faces as they headed out. They even shared a romantic kiss as they made their exit.

Leni lovingly gazed into her boyfriend’s eyes as he carried her. (Huso / BACKGRID)

Leni, whose mom is Heidi Klum, sported a gold dress printed with intricate designs all over it, including animals and plants. She also rocked a pair of black heels, as her beau gave her a lift. Aris sported a black pair of pants and a white button-down shirt, with the top few buttons undone, for the evening.

Leni had also shared a few glimpses at her getting ready for the Dior party on her Instagram Story, with videos of her having her makeup done for the event. She also reposted a photo of herself posing with photographers Armin Morbach and Johannes Brauner, which gave a better look at her full outfit.

Leni and Aris shared a sweet kiss as they made their exit. (Huso / BACKGRID)

While not much is known about Aris, Leni did share an Instagram photo of herself with her boyfriend back on Valentine’s Day, and she revealed that it was the third time that they’ve celebrated the holiday together in the caption.

Even though Aris may tend to keep private, Leni has been a rising star in the modeling world, and attending many events with her mom, Heidi. When it comes to modeling, it’s hard to find a better mentor than Leni’s mom, and Heidi revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview earlier this month that her daughter is a natural. “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” she revealed. “She never needed any of my advice. She’s just ready.”

More From Our Partners

ad