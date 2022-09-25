‘Sister Wives’: Christine & Kody Ignore Their 27th Anniversary Amidst Marriage Trouble

The Sept. 25 episode of Sister Wives picked up at the end of March 2021, weeks after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she was done with their marriage and would eventually be moving away from him to Utah. After weeks of leading separate lives, Kody and Christine spent their 27th wedding anniversary apart, as she was in Utah with their daughter, Mykelti, who was about to give birth. “Before I left, I said, ‘Our anniversary is coming up and for our anniversary I’m not going to pretend, I’m not going to post anything on social media,'” Christine explained. “He’s like, ‘Maybe we should post something for our kids and everything.’ I just said…you know what…no.”

Kody admitted that part of the reason he asked Christine about posting was because he was “testing” her. Regardless, her answer gave him some clarity. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been able to go, okay, wow, she’s serious about this,” Kody said. “I think I want to keep testing it, though. You never know when she’s going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

Kody also confirmed that he and Christine didn’t have “any contact” on their anniversary, and admitted that it was an “affirmation” to him that their marriage was completely over. Meanwhile, Christine revealed that she no longer wears her wedding rings, either. “I just feel like they’re a noose, to be honest with you,” she shared. “About three months ago, I asked him not to come over anymore, and I went up to my room and took my rings off. Gosh, it felt so good to just take them off.”

Regardless, Christine still has fond memories of her relationship with Kody. “Kody and I never had a legal marriage,” she explained. “It was a spiritual marriage, so I don’t know at what point the marriage was technically OVER because there was no real marriage contract. Kody and I were married for 26 years. That’s a long time to be with somebody. We had a lot of great times, we had wonderful kids and we both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time we had together. So it’s not a failure.”

Christine stood by her decision to leave Kody, reiterating that the lack of intimacy in their marriage is what made her pull away. However, Kody insisted that the lack of intimacy was because he no longer trusted her because she was threatening to leave him during conversations with other family members behind his back. Still, he admitted to some regrets over how he handled the situation. “I wish I would’ve not been that angry,” he revealed. “I wish I would’ve just said, ‘We have to work on some things.'””

Kody and Christine publicly announced their split in November 2021.