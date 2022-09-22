Lori Loughlin’s First Movie Role Since Prison Revealed: She’s A ‘Genre-Defining Star’

Lori Loughlin will be back on your TV screens in the near future. The 58-year-old actress will star in the Great American Family TV movie Fall Into Winter, a romantic comedy that will premiere in early January 2023. This marks Lori’s first TV movie role since 2018.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, said in a statement. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Fall Into Winter is set to begin production on October 23. In the TV movie, Lori will play Keely, who is left aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school (and her nemesis, Brooks) forcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground. Keely has been hurt before; change is her new nemesis. Brooks’ past is a mirror of Keely’s. He, too, has a fortress around his heart. Fate brings the pair together. Might it also offer new beginnings?

This isn’t Lori’s first time appearing on television since the college admissions scandal. She notably reprised the role of Abigail Stanton in an episode of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, the When Calls The Heart spinoff. Lori originally starred in When Calls The Heart for 6 seasons before Hallmark Channel cut ties with her following the scandal.

Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in 2019 after being accused of paying bribes to get their daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into USC as part of the crew team. Lori eventually pleaded guilty and served a two-month stint in prison. Lori and Mossimo also paid $400,000 in fines.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY in 2021 that Lori wanted to start acting again “when the time is right. “She’s ready to do it because she misses it and it’s her passion, but she also feels like more time needs to go by still for everyone to move on. But that is her overall goal in due time.”