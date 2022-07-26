Lori Loughlin Recalls Feeling ‘Down & Broken’ After Admissions Scandal In Rare Interview

Lori Loughlin, 57, participated in her first television interview following the infamous college admissions scandal on July 23. The Full House actress appeared on the Lead with Love broadcast on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 and spoke about her volunteer efforts with Project Angel Food. Lori has had to complete 150 hours of community service after she was released from jail in December 2020.

“It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful,” Lori said in the interview. “They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

In 2019, Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy after allegedly paying a whopping $500k in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California. The parents initially claimed innocence in the case, which was run by Rick Singer, but eventually they ended up taking a plea deal.

Lori was found guilty for one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The actress was sent to two months in prison (October 30, 2020 to December 28, 2020) with $150,000 in fines and 150 hours of community service. Mossimo was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. He was sentenced to five months in prison (November 19, 2020 to April 16, 2021), $250,000 in fines and 250 hours of community service.

On June 18, Lori made her first post-prison red carpet appearance. She attended the DesignCare gala, which was held in Los Angeles to benefit The HollyRod Foundation. Lori looked gorgeous in a royal blue dress and she was all smiles for the cameras.