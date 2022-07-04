Olivia Jade, 22, Wears Bikini On Idaho Getaway With Sister Bella, 23, & Patrick Schwarzenegger: Photos

Olivia Jade and sister Isabella (Bella) Giannulli are living their best life for the Fourth of July weekend. The two daughters of Lori Loughlin were spotted enjoying a vacation in beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with their pal Patrick Schwarzenegger. The young Hollywood royals were joined by a group of friends for a fun boat trip out on a lake, as seen in photos here. Both Olivia and Bella stunned in their bikinis as Patrick showed off his physique in a green swimsuit.

The day was certainly filled with smiles and laughter as the group looked to be on cloud nine in the party boat. Olivia, who donned a green bucket hat and sunglasses, was sure to soak up the sun in her tiny two-piece, as her equally gorgeous sister posed with her girlfriends for a few sassy selfies. Patrick dove in the water with his guy pals, as the rest of the crew enjoyed the care-free afternoon floating on the beautiful waters.

The 4th of July celebration comes as Olivia’s romance with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was recently confirmed. It was reported the couple are taking things slow as they both got out of relationships recently; Olivia broke up with boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021, while Jacob called it quits with Kaia Gerber. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” an inside source told Us Weekly. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

View Related Gallery Olivia Jade's Most Stylish Looks: Photos Of Lori Loughlin's Beauty Influencer Daughter Olivia Jade The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018 West Hollywood, CA - Olivia Jade arrives at Craig's in West Hollywood Pictured: Olivia Jade BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Meanwhile, Olivia and Bella’s parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli have been enjoying their freedom since their jail sentences ended. The couple were imprisoned after they plead guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California. One of the scams included the parents paying $500,000 to pass their daughters off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before. During her August 2020 court appearance, Lori agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service..