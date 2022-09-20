Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Prince George shed his gentlemanly persona following the Queen's funeral, opting to cheekily stick his tongue out at a photographer.

By:
September 20, 2022 6:09PM EDT
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY BAILEY/UK PARLIAMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13400508e) A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden attending the Lying-in-State of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 18 September 2022. The queen's lying in state will last for four days, ending on the morning of the state funeral on the 19 September. Queen Elizabeth's body lies in state at Westminster Hall in London, United Kingdom - 18 Sep 2022
President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as first lady Jill Biden looks on Royals Biden, London, United Kingdom - 18 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/AP/Shutterstock

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.

Prince George is seen in a vehicle following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on September 19, 2022, in London (Sarah Meyssonnier/AP/Shutterstock)

Mom Kate Middleton, 40, and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, were also visible, riding in the back seat but seemingly unaware of the child’s antics. George, who is now third in line to the British throne, looked dapper in his classic suit and tie, but it’s clear from the photos that the long day at Westminster Abbey in London had taken a toll on the young royal. Princess Charlotte was seen earlier in the day, overcome with emotion and being comforted by her mother, who is now the Princess of Wales following the Monarch’s death at age 96.

Prince George is seen at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Queen Elizabeth passed on Thursday, September 8, and her historic state funeral, memorializing her unprecedented seven decades on the throne, was predictably massive. World leaders including United States President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden attended, as did French president Emmanuel Macron. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were there for the funeral as well, though they were reportedly uninvited from a royal pre-funeral reception meant for “working members” of the Royal Family. The controversial couple stepped back from their status as working royals in 2020.

Still, that didn’t stop Prince William, 40,from inviting his brother, 38, and sister in law, 41, to sit with his family during services — something that undoubtedly had an impression on young Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are cousins with Meghan and Harry’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

