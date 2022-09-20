Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.

Mom Kate Middleton, 40, and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, were also visible, riding in the back seat but seemingly unaware of the child’s antics. George, who is now third in line to the British throne, looked dapper in his classic suit and tie, but it’s clear from the photos that the long day at Westminster Abbey in London had taken a toll on the young royal. Princess Charlotte was seen earlier in the day, overcome with emotion and being comforted by her mother, who is now the Princess of Wales following the Monarch’s death at age 96.

Queen Elizabeth passed on Thursday, September 8, and her historic state funeral, memorializing her unprecedented seven decades on the throne, was predictably massive. World leaders including United States President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden attended, as did French president Emmanuel Macron. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were there for the funeral as well, though they were reportedly uninvited from a royal pre-funeral reception meant for “working members” of the Royal Family. The controversial couple stepped back from their status as working royals in 2020.

Still, that didn’t stop Prince William, 40,from inviting his brother, 38, and sister in law, 41, to sit with his family during services — something that undoubtedly had an impression on young Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are cousins with Meghan and Harry’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.