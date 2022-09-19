Sandra Oh Attends Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Canada PM Justin Trudeau: Watch

Sandra Oh, 51, was one of the more surprising faces to see at Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral on Monday, September 19. The Canadian-born actress joined Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the Canadian delegation in the procession at Westminster Abbey. Sandra, who was appointed to the Order of Canada a few months ago, dressed in all black and wore a Canadian badge.

Sandra Oh has arrived at the Queens funeral today. pic.twitter.com/k7qSxH7cfv — Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh News (@KillingEveNews) September 19, 2022

Sandra was part of the procession that included holders of the Victoria Cross, The George Cross, and the Orders of Chivalry, according to BBC. The Grey’s Anatomy alum walked with other members of the Order of Canada, including Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury and famous musician Gregory Charles. Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie led the Canadian procession.

The Order of Canada was created by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967 and is the second-highest civilian honor in Canada. Sandra was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer in June 2022 “for her stage and screen success.” The honor came just two months after Sandra’s popular show Killing Eve ended.

Fans were not expecting to see Sandra at the Queen’s funeral and they reacted to her appearance on Twitter. “WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN’S FUNERAL,” one Twitter user said, while another tweeted, “Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022.” A third person wrote on Twitter, “I actually can’t believe Sandra Oh is at the Queen of England’s funeral.. Like what an absurd collision of worlds.”

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is the culmination of 10 days of mourning the beloved monarch, who passed away at age 96 on September 8. Hundreds of people are inside Westminster Abbey with millions more watching from home around the global. Those in attendance include her son King Charles III, her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, and her great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte.