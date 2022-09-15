‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group

Get ready for Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.

Mayyas is made up of a large group of women. How will the $1 million be split among them? “We’re like around 40 girls. First, it’s going to be split between the girls, and our choreographer is going to open a new dance studio, where we can be training and advancing [in Lebanon],” Lara Djibian told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the finale.

Lara also noted that the members of Mayyas have been watching AGT since they were children. “It was a childhood dream but we could never imagine ourselves winning it,” she admitted.

Mayyas first wowed the AGT world with their terrific audition in June 2022. Sofia Vergara was so impressed she gave the group her Golden Buzzer, sending them right to the live shows. She was Mayyas’ fiercest supporter among the judges this season.

In the midst of the excitement of winning AGT, Marcelle Assal pointed out that this also means they’re “going to have to leave our homes and our families for 4 months to go somewhere and to lift their name even higher and to make them even prouder.”

Simon Cowell revealed that he wasn’t surprised that Mayyas took home the win. “The intricacy and the imagination, the creativity, their focus, their work ethic, and everything… it was just mind-blowing. They’re one of the best winners we’ve ever had,” Simon told reporters post-finale.

America’s Got Talent will return for season 18. Simon also teased an All-Stars edition of AGT, which will be the Champions spinoff “under a different name.”