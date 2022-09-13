Demi Lovato Reveals Her Next ‘Holy Fvck’ Tour Will Be Her ‘Last’ One Ever

It’s a sad day for Demi Lovato fans as the multi-talented singer has announced her next Holy Fvck tour will be her very last. In a series of since-deleted Instagram Story posts, the “Confident” hitmaker, who recently started using she/her pronouns again, explained why she simply “can’t do this anymore.”

“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” the Grammy Award-nominated songstress, 30, captioned a series of snapshots which appeared to have been taken from inside a hotel room. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

The former Disney star’s tour is currently scheduled to continue through November 6 when it will eventually wrap in Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory. Demi did not disclose any further information about the health issues she is struggling with and has yet to announce whether or not she will still be playing her scheduled performance at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on the evening of September 13.

Meanwhile, Demi has been enjoying a whirlwind romance with fellow musician, Jute$ (whose real name is Jordan Lutes). As we previously reported, sources close to the popstar spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that she’s “grateful” for the new relationship.

Despite the fact that Demi’s relationship with Jute$ is still fresh, one insider said that she’s absolutely head-over-heels for him. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan. She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels,” they said. “She would love to see this relationship continue to grow but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on things. She is loving every minute of the journey and can’t wait to see where things go.”