Kanye West Spotted Having Dinner With Mystery Woman In Santa Monica: Photo

Kanye West, 45, tried to hide his face during a dinner outing with a mystery woman on Sept. 9. The rapper had a hoodie over his head, wore a baseball cap, and sunglasses as he walked by cameras outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. The woman, who walked beside him, kept her face out in the open and wore a long white dress under a black jacket from Kanye’s Yeezy Gap line and white sneakers.

Kanye also wore a long black shirt under his blue hoodie, light blue jeans, and black boots. He and his female friend reportedly arrived to the restaurant around 7p.m. and left together in a black SUV around 8:25p.m. The eatery was once called “the best” by Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian, in a tweet, but now it’s clear to see Kanye also seems to enjoy it.

Before his latest outing with the mystery woman, Kanye made headlines for announcing he’s “releasing all grudges” after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” he wrote alongside a black and white photo of the late royal, who passed away in Scotland at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

Before his uplifting post, Kanye got attention for posting about Kim’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” he wrote, referring to a tattoo the comedian got in honor of the four kids Kanye shares with the reality star. “KNSCP,” the first name initials of Kim and the kids, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, was what was inked on him during the romance.

Shortly after Kanye wrote his now deleted message about Pete, a source told us the former Saturday Night Live star felt “awful” that the “Jesus Walks” creator was still publicly posting messages about him and Kim, who he posted about several times in the past. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When they were together, Kim relied a lot on Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants. He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.”