Sarah Hyland Rocks Sexy Retro Bikini On A Girls Trip Just 2 Weeks After Wedding

Sarah Hyland looked incredible in a retro print bikini while celebrating her friend's birthday on a girls' trip, just two weeks after getting married to Wells Adams.

September 7, 2022 4:21PM EDT
sarah hyland
Image Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland has been on a roll lately between her wedding to  Wells Adams on August 20 to her most recent trip with her girlfriends for her friend’s birthday. The 31-year-old posted a slideshow of stunning photos of the trip when she wore a colorful pastel bikini top that showed off major underboob.

Sarah posted the photos with the caption, “A very Virgo Birthday Girls trip.” In the first photo, Sarah rocked a green, orange, yellow, and pink halterneck bikini with a giant gold ring in the center. The top was super tiny revealing ample cleavage and sideboob. She styled the bikini top with a matching retro print kimono with extra long sleeves and a matching silk headscarf.

She styled the outfit with a pair of oversized octagon hippy sunglasses, eye jewels, and a tattoo on her chest that said, “It’s my best friend’s birthday.” Aside from this bikini, Sarah slayed a neon green rucked mini dress with one-shoulder crisscross spaghetti straps and a super low hem. She styled the skintight mini with a pair of nude strappy sandals.

In another photo from the trip, Sarah rocked a brown, red, and blue patterned triangle bikini top with a matching high-rise sarong, a straw cowboy hat, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Sarah’s girls’ trip comes just two weeks after her outdoor wedding to Wells took place at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara. For her big day, Sarah wore a strapless Vera Wang princess dress with a corset bodice, a thigh-high slit, and tiny sleeves hanging off her shoulders. Later that evening, Sarah slipped into another strapless Vera Wang dress, but this time it was skintight and had a low neckline with sheer detachable long sleeves.

