Sarah Hyland Is A Tanned Sun Goddess In Sexy Red Bikini: Photo

Sarah Hyland looked like an absolute sun goddess when she rocked a tiny string bikini while aboard a boat. The 31-year-old put her incredibly toned figure on display when she rocked a burnt orange string bikini with some gold body chains and a straw hat.

Sarah was just announced as the host of Love Island USA and she posted the sexy photo with the caption, “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa #hostesswiththemostess #loveisabeach @peacocktv.”

In the photo, Sarah was looking up at the sky as the sun shined on her. She rocked a straw beach hat with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, gold body chains, orange fringe tassel drop earrings, and a bright orange low-rise bikini.

Sarah has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this one, she was recently out in LA when she wore a plunging V-neck bralette with a pair of high-waisted black leggings. Her tiny waist was on display in this outfit and she tied a red flannel around her waist, topping her look off with a pair of black leather slide sandals, oversized sunglasses, thin gold hoop earrings, and a Dior Reversible Teddy-D Small Brim Bucket Hat.

When Sarah isn’t dressed down, she is usually dressed to the nines and one of our favorite recent looks from her was at the NBC Upfronts. For the event, she rocked a head-to-toe pink outfit featuring a Giuseppe Di Morabito Cropped Peak-Lapel Blazer, a Giuseppe Di Morabito Square-Neck Boned-Bodice Top, and a matching Giuseppe Di Morabito Flared Mini Skirt.

Sarah accessorized her look with a pair of Andrea Wazen Kay Sandals, a By Far Mini Amira Pastel Pink Flat Grain Leather, a Jennifer Meyer 4-Prong Pink Sapphire Ring, and a Jennifer Meyer Graduated Pink Sapphire Ring.