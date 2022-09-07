Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School

School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.

Jennifer rocked a navy blue, short-sleeved jumpsuit along with a pair of sandals and black sunglasses. She had her brunette hair tied back in a ponytail, as she went to pick up Samuel, 10. She also seemed to give her son a hand with his bag, as the Alias actress put her son’s backpack on her shoulder as she held hands with him. Samuel sported a green polo and navy blue pants, as he carried his lunchbox after school.

Samuel is Jennifer’s youngest child, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50. The exes also share two older daughters: Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. All three of the kids got involved during Ben’s Georgia wedding to Jennifer Lopez, 53, on August 20. The kids joined J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, both 14, to walk the “Jenny from the Block” singer down the aisle. After the ceremony, Bennifer enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Italy. During her ex’s getaway, Jennifer was spotted spending quality time with Samuel along with her mom and sister towards the end of August.

Even though Ben and Jennifer split up in 2018, it’s clear that the two have a strong co-parenting relationship. After the Gone Girl actor and J.Lo’s first surprise wedding in Vegas, The Adam Project star “congratulated” her ex and his new wife, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively. “Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” they said. “Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”