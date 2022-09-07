Bella Thorne Slays Fendi String Bikini & Sheer Cover-Up In Mykonos With New BF Emms: Photos

Bella Thorne looked incredible when she rocked a tiny white & orange Fendi string bikini with a completely sheer cover-up while on vacation in Mykonos with her new beau, Mark Emms.

September 7, 2022 1:51PM EDT
bella thorne
Image Credit: Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne has been having a fabulous time on vacation in Mykonos and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 24-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram wearing a tiny white and orange Fendi string bikini with a long sheer black cover-up on top, revealing her toned figure.

Bella posted the photos with the caption, “Feeling cute might go on a night club killing spree @ahsfx.” In the photos, Bella wore the plunging triangle top that had white straps and was covered in orange “F” letters. She styled the top with matching, super cheeky, side-tie string bottoms.

On top of her two-piece, Bella rocked a sheer black long-sleeve, maxi robe cover-up that was completely open in the front except for two ties across her chest. While we loved Bella’s outfit, it was her accessories that stole the show. She added two gold layered necklaces and one featured a chunky gold chain with a massive gold cross pendant hanging down.

Aside from her necklaces, Bella rocked a pair of dangling seashell and pearl earrings, oversized square Gucci sunglasses, and a bunch of rings. She topped her outfit off with a black leather Chanel crossbody bag and chunky lavender leather strappy platform sandals.

Bella has been on a roll with her outfits in Mykonos and she was joined by her new film producer boyfriend, Mark Emms. Bella’s new boyfriend comes just two months after her then fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, announced their split on Instagram.

While in Mykonos, Bella and Mark were spotted out to eat when Bella wore a low-cut, one-shoulder white bralette crop top with a pair of mid-rise baggy pink sweatpants, a crossbody purse, and chunky pastel blue sneakers. For the outing, Mark wore head-to-toe black featuring a T-shirt, skinny jeans, and a baseball cap.

Earlier that day, Bella and Mark were pictured kissing on a boat ride. Bella wore a low-cut, black spaghetti strap one-piece swimsuit with oversized black Versace sunglasses while mark wore a white T-shirt, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

