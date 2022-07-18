Bella Thorne Rocks Completely Sheer Cutout Bodysuit On Set Of A New Project

Bella Thorne is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a sleeveless black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, cutouts, and sheer mesh panels.

Bella posted the photos with the caption, “Bring your child to work day. So happy to be back on set!” In the pictures, she posted with her puppy while wearing the revealing bodysuit. Her one-piece was cut out on the sides revealing her tiny waist while the sheer neckline revealed ample cleavage.

Bella tucked her onesie into a pair of high-waisted, baggy dark-wash jeans with red pockets. The zipper of her pants was unzipped and folded over and she accessorized her look with a slew of diamond necklaces, bracelets, rings, and a watch.

As for her glam, she had her strawberry blonde hair down in natural beach waves while a bright green sparkly shadow covered her lids. A cat-eye liner and a bright pink lip tied her look together.

Bella has been on a roll with her sexy outfits lately and just recently she was going to business meetings in NYC when she rocked a completely sheer black lace camisole tucked into a pair of hot pants.

Bella’s black top was completely see-through and had lace details on the chest. She tucked the loose top into a pair of high-waisted, skintight black metallic shorts. The hot pants were so short, that they ended all the way at the tops of her thighs.

The actress accessorized with a pair of mid-calf black leather, pointed-toe heeled boots, layered silver necklaces, round black sunglasses, and a Gucci crossbody bag. As for her glam, she had her long blonde/strawberry blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.