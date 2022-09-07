Amal Clooney Slays In Yellow Mini Dress Out With George In London: Photo

It’s a date night for Amal Clooney and George Clooney! The beautiful couple stepped out of their London hotel the night of Sept. 7 just hours after they walked the carpet for George’s new flick, Ticket to Paradise, in which he stars opposite Julia Roberts, 54. Amal, 44, brightened up the night sky in a stunning yellow mini dress that was covered in sparkling sequins. She paired the long-sleeve, mock neck dress with pointed silver heels and a silver clutch. She wore her hair in the same loose waves she donned at the premiere earlier in the day.

George, 61, seemed determined to reach his destination as he led his wife out of the hotel by grabbing her right hand. He dressed a bit more casually for the outing, donning light wash blue jeans, a black tee, and a lightweight black jacket. He paired the comfy ‘fit with tan shoes.

The father of two was much more dressed up, however, for the Ticket to Paradise premiere. He looked as handsome as ever in a navy blue three-piece suit he paired with an open-collar button-down and black dress shoes. Meanwhile, Amal looked elegant in a pale blue sparkly gown that draped beautifully over her slim figure. She carried a silver clutch with her — perhaps the same one she wore during her night out with George. She also had her hair in soft waves and wore the same red lipstick all day, giving her a gorgeous pop of color.

The A-list couple has been dressing up all summer together, having most recently been spotted spending time at their home in Italy with their children. During a dinner date at the posh Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Friday, July 15, Amal wore a fun form-fitting white dress that featured an ostrich feather hemline. Her gorgeous brunette hair was styled in large barrel curls and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a silver clutch, and black high heels. George dressed up in a light gray suit for the night. Before that, the pair were spotted exiting Il Gatto Nero in Como. Amal wore a silky midnight blue gown while George dressed to the nines in a black tux.

Plus, at the beginning of summer, the Tomorrowland actor and philanthropist took their dates to the south of France. The couple was spotted enjoying lunch at the popular restaurant, Le Plongeoir, wearing clothing that let them beat the summer heat. George opted for a navy polo and jeans, while Amal looked breathtaking in a white sundress and wide-brim hat. Regardless of the date, this fashionable duo has an outfit for anything they need!