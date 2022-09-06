Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She’s Had 2 Miscarriages As She Condemns Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, reflected on having two miscarriages, the first of which happened in her early 20s before she could get an abortion, in the Vogue October 2022 cover story. “I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said. The Oscar winner revealed that she had to get a D&C surgical procedure after her second pregnancy loss, which occurred on the set of Don’t Look Up after she married Cooke Maroney. Jennifer eventually got pregnant again and she welcomed a healthy baby boy named Cyrus in February.

As a new mom, Jennifer has such strong feelings about strict anti-abortion laws in the U.S. “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” she said.

The Kentucky native also openly discussed how some of her family members have different political views than her. “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she explained. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f*ck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Furthermore, Jennifer expressed sadness that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 Election to Donald Trump, who nominated three justices that overturned Roe V. Wade. “It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,’ ” she said, adding, “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

The Silver Linings Playbook star also feels very strongly about gun control, especially now that she’s a mother. “I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind,” Jennifer told Vogue. “I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything? We as a nation just went, ‘Okay!’ We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

In the Vogue interview, Jennifer finally revealed the name and gender of her 7-month-old baby. She talked about the experience of being a first-time mom and how it’s changed her. Plus, J.Law dished on her new movie Causeway, which will be released November 4 on Apple TV+.