‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Urges Kody To Be More ‘Present’ With Christine After She Kicks Him Out

Robyn Brown is team Christine Brown in a sneak peek at the new season of TLC’s Sister Wives, which premieres September 11. After Christine, 50, kicks Kody Brown, 53, out of their bedroom amidst marital issues, Robyn, 43, sits down with her husband and defends Christine. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling,” Robyn, who is one of Kody’s four wives, says in a confessional. “Maybe she just needs a break. But he doesn’t need to not be there. In fact it should be the other way around — he should be there, present,” she adds.

Robyn’s chat with Kody continues as she implores him to stick around and fix his marriage to Christine. But Kody isn’t having it and vents about Christine calling the shots. “I don’t want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room too,” he says in a confessional. “What’s the point of staying there? I’ve got no place to shower. It’s the walk of shame. I’m not gonna do it.”

Kody’s complaints get push back from Robyn, who continues to defend Christine right to her husband’s face. In a confessional, Robyn says there’s “an unfairness in plural marriage,” which she and Christine, as well as Meri Brown, 51, and Janelle Brown, 53, are all in with Kody. Robyn continues, “If a husband is having a problem with one wife, he’s going to somebody else’s house. That wife he’s having a problem with is alone. She doesn’t have somebody else.”

Robyn reiterates to Kody that he should stay in Christine’s house, even if he’s not sleeping in their bedroom, and fight for the marriage. But Kody just cannot get over the couch sleeping arrangements. “I hate the idea because it gives Christine power of where I sleep,” he says in a confessional, before noting that all his wives have kicked him out before. “That’s a game and I don’t want to play that game,” Kody says.

After 25 years of marriage, Kody and Christine announced their separation in November 2021. Tensions apparently ran high between the couple especially after COVID-19 hit, which viewers will see play out on the new season of Sister Wives. Though the exes aren’t on good terms, in a statement at the time Kody emphasized they would continue to focus on co-parenting their six children, son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.