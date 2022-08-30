Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Cutout Rainbow Jumpsuit To Show Off Her ‘Natural’ Figure: Watch

Real hot girl! Megan Thee Stallion showed off her sexy rainbow bodysuit in a NSFW Instagram video.

By:
August 30, 2022 6:41PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion
View gallery
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra seen posing for a picture at Bumble's India launch party at Soho House, Juhu In Mumbai. Bumble launch party, Mumbai, India - 07 Dec 2018 Bumble is a new Social Networking app for women.
West Hollywood, CA - Cardi B gives out Mocha Whipshots at the Pride Parade in West Hollywood.Pictured: Cardi BBACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid shows her support for Pride as she poses for fashion brand, Michael Kors. Bella, 24, is all smiles in the sun as she wears a special edition Pride tee and rainbow bucket hat. It's part of the firm's Pride 2021 collection featuring the Michael Kors logo in rainbow lettering. She is joined by model Cindy Bruna. Profits from sales of the T-shirt will benefit OutRight Action International, an LGBTIQ+ organization. Available in white or heather grey, the 100% organic cotton $68 USD t-shirt features a rainbow heart patch. The Michael Kors Pride collection also includes a capsule of women’s, men’s, and gender-neutral designs including sweatshirts, shorts, slides, backpacks, and hats. Credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 02 Jun 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid models Michael Kors Pride collection. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759475_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Anthony Longstaff/Shutterstock

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, posted a very sexy Instagram video of her wearing a rainbow jumpsuit on August 29. And she sure knows that she looked good since she captioned the post, “Big fine big natural”, along with a wink face emoji. After Meg shared the video, her fans lost their minds in the comments section, saying how amazing the songstress looked. One fan even wrote, “Good lord”, while another chimed in and said, “Natural actual factual.”

The body-hugging suit is not only rainbow-colored, but features many circle cut-outs up and down the piece. There is also a large cut-out in the front portion of the bodysuit, leaving little to the imagination. Meg also carried an adorable hot pink purse during the video, as she posed in front of the mirror. But our favorite accessory is the cross necklace that she wears with the look!

For the sexy post, Meg chose to wear her raven-black hair at shoulder length, with cute bangs in the front. She also tied the entire look together by having her heels and long acrylic nails match her hot pink purse! And it is no doubt that Megan was feeling herself since she added her own song “Pressurelicious” to the revealing post. The song, which is on her new album Traumazine, contains many NSFW lyrics including, “Your b***h, she regular / I’m hot, be careful.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage. (Anthony Longstaff/Shutterstock)

But Megan is no stranger to posting plenty of NSFW content, as that same day, she posted a video of her dancing right over a fan’s camera that had been thrown on stage. Let’s just say the content was so risqué that one fan commented, “Jesus Christ”, with a crying face emoji!

Her bodysuit video comes just over two weeks after her album, Traumazine, was released. Her hot new album features many collaborations with some of the hottest artists including Future, Jhene Aiko, and Rico Nasty. And she clearly used her Instagram video to promote her new single, which was released on July 22. Traumazine is Meg’s second studio album since her album Good News was released in 2020. And much like her 2020 song “Body” says, the Houston native sure showed off her “Body-ody-ody-ody”!

More From Our Partners

ad