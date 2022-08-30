Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Cutout Rainbow Jumpsuit To Show Off Her ‘Natural’ Figure: Watch

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, posted a very sexy Instagram video of her wearing a rainbow jumpsuit on August 29. And she sure knows that she looked good since she captioned the post, “Big fine big natural”, along with a wink face emoji. After Meg shared the video, her fans lost their minds in the comments section, saying how amazing the songstress looked. One fan even wrote, “Good lord”, while another chimed in and said, “Natural actual factual.”

The body-hugging suit is not only rainbow-colored, but features many circle cut-outs up and down the piece. There is also a large cut-out in the front portion of the bodysuit, leaving little to the imagination. Meg also carried an adorable hot pink purse during the video, as she posed in front of the mirror. But our favorite accessory is the cross necklace that she wears with the look!

For the sexy post, Meg chose to wear her raven-black hair at shoulder length, with cute bangs in the front. She also tied the entire look together by having her heels and long acrylic nails match her hot pink purse! And it is no doubt that Megan was feeling herself since she added her own song “Pressurelicious” to the revealing post. The song, which is on her new album Traumazine, contains many NSFW lyrics including, “Your b***h, she regular / I’m hot, be careful.”

But Megan is no stranger to posting plenty of NSFW content, as that same day, she posted a video of her dancing right over a fan’s camera that had been thrown on stage. Let’s just say the content was so risqué that one fan commented, “Jesus Christ”, with a crying face emoji!

Her bodysuit video comes just over two weeks after her album, Traumazine, was released. Her hot new album features many collaborations with some of the hottest artists including Future, Jhene Aiko, and Rico Nasty. And she clearly used her Instagram video to promote her new single, which was released on July 22. Traumazine is Meg’s second studio album since her album Good News was released in 2020. And much like her 2020 song “Body” says, the Houston native sure showed off her “Body-ody-ody-ody”!