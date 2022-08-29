Yung Gravy, 26, & Addison Rae’s Mom, 42, Cuddle Up During Red Carpet Debut At VMAs: Photos

Addison Rae‘s mom, Sheri Easterling, 42, and rapper Yung Gravy, 26, made quite the entrance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The pair packed on lots of PDA, including cute cuddling and kissing, for the cameras on the red carpet at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28. Yung was dressed in a black jacket and matching pants over a purple button-up, which matched Sheri’s gorgeous purple dress.

While speaking to Nessa Diab on the carpet, Yung revealed how his romance started with Sheri. “We met online and we connected right away, the “Miami Ice” hitmaker said. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.” Sheri went on to say that she was “super excited” and “happy” to be with Yung at the star-studded awards show.

Sheri’s new relationship comes after her estranged husband Monty Lopez was accused of having an affair. Sheri and Monty, who share three children including Addison, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, allegedly split up last year, and recently a woman named Renée Ash reportedly claimed that she was in a relationship with Monty before his marriage was over. Sheri responded to the accusations about her former spouse in a message on her Instagram Story, writing, “Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

Sheri has a massive presence on TikTok, just like her daughter. Speaking of Addison, she’s been dating Israeli musician Omer Fedi since at least the spring of 2021. Addison posts Omer on her social media and she’s always gushing over her red-haired beau. Glad to see Sheri and Addison are both happy in their respective relationships!