Colin Kaepernick Welcomes First Child With Nessa Diab: See Family Photo

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” Nessa Diab captioned an Aug. 28 Instagram post showing her and Colin Kaepernick in bed with their newborn. Colin, 34, and Nessa, 41, welcomed their “amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family.”

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later), and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us, and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!” added Nessa. “Colin is the most amazing dad, and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey. I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.” She ended her message with “Love, the Kaepernicks.”

Colin and Nessa have been dating since 2015. Colin hasn’t played for the NFL since 2016, with many fans accusing the league of “blackballing” him for refusing to stand for the National Anthem during games. Baltimore Ravens alum Ray Lewis seemed to blame Nessa for the team’s decision not to sign Colin in 2017. Nessa tweeted a photo with Lewis hugging Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, comparing Lewis to Samiel L. Jackson’s slave character in Django Unchained hugging Leo DiCaprio’s plantation owner.

“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” the former linebacker said on Inside the NFL. “Steve Bisciotti said: ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happened because that picture comes up the next day. [Nessa] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?’”

In May 2022, Colin completed a workout for the Las Vegas Raiders. He left the meeting without a job. “The chances of Colin joining a team in the near future or at all is pretty much nonexistent,” a source told HollywoodLife in October 2021. “The NFL has moved on from Colin, so when it comes to his dreams, they will continue to be dreams as teams don’t want to deal with everything else that would come with him returning.”