Colin Kaepernick Shows Off Throwing & Running Quarterback Skills As He Seeks New NFL Job — Watch

Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played for the NFL in over five years for kneeling during the national anthem, showed off his football training routine in a new video.

Colin Kaepernick is continuing to train for football in case he’s allowed back into the NFL. The former professional quarterback, 34, practiced the sport in a short video that he shared to Instagram on March 10. Colin ran around with a football on the field and threw it a far distance in the footage. He was dressed in athletic attire from Nike that included orange shorts, a gray short-sleeved shirt, black socks, and white football cleats. Colin wrote in his caption, “Still Working.”

It’s admirable that Colin’s not giving up on his dream to return to the sport he loves. As most people know, Colin was sidelined by the NFL for taking a knee in 2016 during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. He played his final pro football game on January 1, 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers. Although he had a workout with several NFL teams in November 2019, he continued to stay unsigned.

In an Oct. 2021 interview with Ebony, Colin said he still trains rigorously for football and is “prepared to take a team to the Super Bowl again.” He added, “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

Unfortunately for Colin, it’s unlikely he’ll make an NFL comeback. “The chances of Colin joining a team in the near future or at all is pretty much nonexistent,” a source within the league told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last year. “He hasn’t played since 2016 and most teams either have the quarterbacks they want or can get a quarterback they need without the baggage that would come in the media of signing him.” The insider added, “Also making sure he could coexist with the team as a whole is of concern since some may agree or disagree with his social justice journey.”