Why Colin Kaepernick’s Chances At Returning To NFL Are ‘Nonexistent’ As He Trains To Come Back

and

Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, but the league may not welcome him back.

Colin Kaepernick, 33, may feel ready to get back on the football field after a long absence from the NFL. But a source within the league EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the likelihood of that happening is “nonexistent.” Although the athlete discussed “making sure” he’s “prepared to take a team to the Super Bowl again,” five years after he played in an NFL game in a new interview with Ebony, sources close to the NFL have a different opinion.

“The chances of Colin joining a team in the near future or at all is pretty much nonexistent. He hasn’t played since 2016 and most teams either have the quarterbacks they want or can get a quarterback they need without the baggage that would come in the media of signing him. Also making sure he could coexist with the team as a whole is of concern since some may agree or disagree with his social justice journey,” the insider said.

“Good or bad, it really would cause distraction and no team wants or needs that. The NFL has moved on from Colin, so when it comes to his dreams, they will continue to be dreams as teams don’t want to deal with everything else that would come with him returning.”

Colin expressed his desire to play after the NFL sidelined him for taking a knee in 2016 during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. “I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” he stated. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared,” he declared.