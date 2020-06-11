Snoop Dogg Calls Out NFL Owners, Amid BLM Protests, Who ‘Blackballed’ Colin Kaepernick

The NFL commissioner apologized for the way they treated athlete activists in the past. So, Snoop Dogg wants to know — why haven’t they given Colin Kaepernick a job yet?

Snoop Dogg is demanding answers from the NFL, and right away. The rapper, 48, took to Instagram with a message for the 32 “racist” owners of NFL teams, asking why they haven’t welcomed Colin Kaepernick back to the league. Snoop’s message comes six days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on behalf of the league, acknowledging that “we were wrong” when it came to handling player protests, like Colin’s iconic kneeling. So, Snoop wonders — when are they going to make amends with him?

“Has anyone seen any NFL owners since all this been going down? NFL owners. The owners of the teams,” Snoop said in his June 11 video. “The 32 owners. The ones that won’t give Colin Kaepernick a job. The ones who won’t give a black man a general manager job. The ones that won’t let another black man own a team. Where the f**k are the NFL owners at? Hmm? Where y’all at?”

“Y’all make all that f**king money and don’t have s**t to say when this type of s**t happens,” Snoop continued. “But you want to ban Colin Kaepernick, not give him a job, blackball him. NFL owners, you better get your s**t right before the spotlight comes on y’all. When we start realizing that y’all real racists, too. I like NFL, but if y’all not gonna be right, f**k y’all. Owners, y’all need to say something.”

Colin began peacefully protesting against racism and police brutality in 2017, when he played for the San Francisco 49ers. During the national anthem, he would simply kneel instead of stand. It sparked national outrage from some who falsely believed he was disrespecting the troops or saying he hated the United States. When his NFL contract was up, the 49ers didn’t sign him again, and neither did any other NFL team. He’s been essentially blacklisted by the league for being an activist. While he has had plenty of support from celebrities and other athletes, he still doesn’t have a job.

Snoop’s video, and the NFL’s apology, comes amidst the nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. Protesters are marching in all 50 states, and around the world, to demand justice following the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Hundreds of thousands supporting Black Lives Matter are taking to the streets and being met with even more brutality by police. And Snoop just wants Colin to be recognized for the work he started three years ago.