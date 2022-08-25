Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 24, Seen With BF In Palm Beach Amid Parents Divorce: Photos

Sistine Stallone, 24, was spotted out in Florida just one day after news broke that her mom Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from her dad Sylvester Stallone, 76. The Rocky actor’s daughter was seen grocery shopping in Palm Beach with her boyfriend on Thursday, August 25, keeping a neutral expression on her face straight face. Sistine and her beau carried multiple shopping bags back to their car after making their way through the parking lot.

Sistine was casual yet stylish while running her errands with her man. The 24-year-old wore a fitted sleeveless dress to beat the Florida heat, while she sported black sunglasses during the outing. She also accessorized her look with a bright blue purse and white sneakers for a minimal look.

Her boyfriend, whose name is unknown, kept his look casual with a grey t-shirt and black Nike shorts. Her other half also chose to complete his look with a white cap and a silver watch on his wrist. The adorable couple also appeared to be matching, as both of them chose to wear white sneakers. So cute!

It is nice to see that Sistine has a supportive boyfriend in her life amid dealing with the emotions of her parents split after 25 years. Jennifer, who is Sly’s third marriage, filed for divorce in Florida on Friday, August 19, and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds,” per a report by TMZ.

The news of their split comes just one day after Sly was spotted getting his tattoo of Jennifer covered up, according to The Daily Mail. Despite the tattoo cover-up, a source initially denied that there were any issues with the longterm couple. Their source told the outlet that, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” Which resulted in Sly having to, “cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,” the publicist added.

Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave HollywoodLife this statement from the Oscar nominee: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” Sly and Jennifer share three daughters together. Their kids include Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.