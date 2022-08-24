Rihanna Rocks Baggy Post-Baby Outfit For Late Night Dentist Visit With A$AP Rocky: Photos

Talk about the VIP treatment! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky definitely looked like stars when they got their dentist’s office to open specially for them on Tuesday night, Aug. 24. There was no use in keeping a low profile as the A-list pair made their way to the appointment with paparazzi in tow.

The new parents were typically stylish as they made their way to the New York office for the tooth tun-up. Keeping comfy post-baby, Rihanna rocked a baggy blue and yellow jersey with loose checkered pants. Both pieces matched the lemon-tinted python purse which she carried her things in. RiRi continued to accessorize with a rose gold chain, matching bracelets, and square, white sunglasses. Chunky Adidas sneakers completed the ensemble.

Rocky was right behind Rihanna, clad in a fashion-forward take on jeans and a white tee shirt. The native New Yorker sported a Yankees cap along with a white tee shirt and loose, denim-look Gucci pants. A giant diamond pendant and navy Air Jordans completed the look.

The couple has been inseparable since welcoming a son together back in May. And right now, Rihanna is relishing in the family time, not thinking about her much-anticipated 9th album.

A couple of months after their son was born, a source close to the Loud singer revealed that Ri’s main focus is motherhood at the moment. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky. He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side,” they said. They added, “He completely worships her, he’s so devoted to her and to their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy.”