Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne, 14, Are All Smiles Backstage At ‘Dear Evan Hansen’: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, have a shared love for theater. The mother-daughter duo traveled to Philadelphia to see the Tony Award winning show Dear Evan Hansen this past weekend. The actress and her teenager got to meet lead star Anthony Norman, who plays Evan, and they all posed for a photo together backstage at the Forrest Theater. The beloved musical’s official IG account shared the snapshots, writing, “👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly.”

During the meet and greet photos, Vivienne held the arm cast that Anthony’s character wears during the show. The teenager dressed super comfy in a baggy white sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, her famous mother looked chic as always, wearing a fancy black dress with oversized black sunglasses and an Yves Saint-Laurent purse.

A source told People that Angelina brought Vivienne to Dear Evan Hansen in Philly “just to see it again,” after the teenager “loved the show so much” when they went in Los Angeles. The pair were all smiles in the backstage photos, so they clearly had a blast meeting the cast during the special experience.

Angelina has been having such a wonderful summer with her children. They’ve spent most of their time in Rome, Italy, where Angelina has been directing her new movie Without Blood starring Salma Hayek. Vivienne and her twin brother Knox turned 14 in July and their dad Brad Pitt, 58, flew to Rome to celebrate with them. A source told HollywoodLife that Angelina was “stressing” before Brad “stepped up” and made the effort to see his children, amidst his and Angelina’s ongoing custody battle.

“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” our source said about The Eternals star. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

In addition to Vivienne and Knox, Angelina and Brad share four other children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 16. Zahara just left for Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, but luckily Angelina’s other children are helping their mom with this major adjustment. “Sending Zahara off to college has been tough for Angelina, but luckily her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it,” sources told HL. “They’re all teenagers now, but they’re still so in-tune with their mom, they know when she needs some extra TLC.”