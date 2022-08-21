Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Yellow Bikini As She Takes A Dip With Son Reign, 7: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian looked joyous as she posed with Reign in a pool during a sunny summer day, in her latest Instagram photos.

By:
August 21, 2022 4:56PM EDT
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, spent Sunday with one of her favorite people: her son Reign! The doting mom took to Instagram to share several new photos of her and the seven-year-old cutie showing off various poses in a pool while she rocked a yellow bikini and he wore white swim shorts. She also had sunglasses on top of her head and appeared to wear no or little makeup.

Reign stayed close to his mom while making funny faces for the camera and Kourtney shared smiles and kissing faces. “Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign,” she captioned the post, which got a large amount of responses. “Beautiful mommy,” one follower wrote while another called the post “EVERYTHING.”

Before Kourtney and Reign posed for their latest photos, the former made headlines for posting a photo of herself working out in a gym in a black crop top and black leggings. She also wished a “good morning” to her followers as she promoted her Poosh website, which included workout tips. The article was called “How to Activate the Pelvic Floor To Optimize Your Workouts” and gave her fans details on what she does to stay in shape.

Kourtney Kardashian running in a yellow bikini during a previous outing. (SplashNews.com)

When Kourtney’s not spending time working out, she’s on the road with her husband Travis Barker. The musician joined Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, for some shows on his Mainstream Sellout tour and the loving wife shared backstage photos during her time at the shows. Travis responded at one point with the sweet comment, “Tour life’s better with you,” proving he loves having his leading lady by his side during his music-filled life.

As Kourtney embarks on her new journey as a “tour wife,” a source recently told us that MGK’s fiancee Megan Fox is giving her advice about life on the road. “Megan has tagged along with Colson on numerous performances before, so although she’s not with them at the moment, she gave Kourtney plenty of advice before hitting the road,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider apparently taught her “how to properly pack for the road, but how to stay connected with their kids when they’re away. It’s nothing really new for Kourtney, but she thought it was super sweet that Megan took the time to show she cares,” the source added. “Kourtney is happy to return home soon and see her kids.”

