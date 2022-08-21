Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Yellow Bikini As She Takes A Dip With Son Reign, 7: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, spent Sunday with one of her favorite people: her son Reign! The doting mom took to Instagram to share several new photos of her and the seven-year-old cutie showing off various poses in a pool while she rocked a yellow bikini and he wore white swim shorts. She also had sunglasses on top of her head and appeared to wear no or little makeup.

Reign stayed close to his mom while making funny faces for the camera and Kourtney shared smiles and kissing faces. “Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign,” she captioned the post, which got a large amount of responses. “Beautiful mommy,” one follower wrote while another called the post “EVERYTHING.”

Before Kourtney and Reign posed for their latest photos, the former made headlines for posting a photo of herself working out in a gym in a black crop top and black leggings. She also wished a “good morning” to her followers as she promoted her Poosh website, which included workout tips. The article was called “How to Activate the Pelvic Floor To Optimize Your Workouts” and gave her fans details on what she does to stay in shape.

When Kourtney’s not spending time working out, she’s on the road with her husband Travis Barker. The musician joined Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, for some shows on his Mainstream Sellout tour and the loving wife shared backstage photos during her time at the shows. Travis responded at one point with the sweet comment, “Tour life’s better with you,” proving he loves having his leading lady by his side during his music-filled life.

As Kourtney embarks on her new journey as a “tour wife,” a source recently told us that MGK’s fiancee Megan Fox is giving her advice about life on the road. “Megan has tagged along with Colson on numerous performances before, so although she’s not with them at the moment, she gave Kourtney plenty of advice before hitting the road,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider apparently taught her “how to properly pack for the road, but how to stay connected with their kids when they’re away. It’s nothing really new for Kourtney, but she thought it was super sweet that Megan took the time to show she cares,” the source added. “Kourtney is happy to return home soon and see her kids.”