Diane von Furstenberg, 75, Models Baywatch Red Bathing Suit In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is feeling fine at 75! The fashion legend took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to show off her beach body and posed in front of a mirror in a bright red one-piece. “Selfie at 75 ? Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps !” she wrote in the caption. “I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude”. Diane matched the high-leg swimsuit with a silver necklace and layered arm candy on each wrist.

Diane has gushed over her love of swimming before and touted it as her favorite form of meditation. “Swimming long hours is my favorite meditation … How do I rationalize what is happening to the condition of women and the world ? Why so much hate and conflicts ? Why not work on what unites us ? We must look for the light, work the light, grow the light and share the light… as it is ALWAYS the light that pushes the darkness away !” she passionately wrote alongside a snapshot of her entering the water from a swimming platform in a black wetsuit.

The red swimsuit snapshot came more than a year after Diane shared a nearly identical one while donning a green one-piece. “Am I crazy to post this ? Own your age ….it’s a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone,” she captioned the Jan. 2021 picture.

Diane lives an active life, swimming or not. Her Instagram feed is peppered with photos that show her on the go, many of them being hiking photos. Just within the last few months, the wrap dress creator has hiked Stromboli, an island in the Tyrrhenian Sea that doubles as an active volcano, the bluffs of Scotland, and the coast of Portugal.

In addition to being active, Diane has encouraged others to embrace aging as she does. “Age is the map of life made of memories, stored images, emotions, and experiences. Aging needs to be celebrated every moment, every day, every year. Age is the proof of having lived,” she wrote at the beginning of her March 2021 book, Own It: The Secret to Life, per Cosmopolitan.

Speaking about her green swimsuit photo, she told Elle she didn’t think it was her best photo but appreciated the thought behind posting it. “It wasn’t even a great picture of me, but what I like about it was that I faced it, I was looking at myself, I was owning my age, and I threw it into the universe,” she noted.