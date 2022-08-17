Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas’ Daughter Stella, 25, Stuns In Black Bikini In Rare Photo

If there’s one thing for sure about Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella, it is that she is gorgeous and she proved that while on vacation in Nerano, Italy. The 25-year-old went for a swim in the ocean when she wore a two-piece smocked black bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

Stella was on vacation with her boyfriend, Eli Meyer, when she wore a plunging scoop-neck bralette bikini top with super skinny straps. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that were super cheeky, showing off ample skin. Stella had her short brown hair down and wet from the ocean and was completely makeup-free.

Earlier that day, Stella arrived at the beach rocking a completely sheer, short-sleeve brown crochet crop top with a high-waisted, silky white maxi skirt and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. She was joined by her beau, Eli, who wore a bright orange bathing suit with a mustard yellow button-down long-sleeve shirt that he chose to leave wide open.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Stella looked like her mom, Melanie, who just celebrated her 65th birthday on August 9. Melanie’s birthday party was at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood and Stella attended looking fabulous. For the event, Stella wore a strapless, low-cut black top with a massive silver heart medallion necklace. She had her hair pulled back in a middle-parted bun with wispy bangs left out on either side of her face. She chose to go makeup-free and added a pair of thin silver hoops.

Meanwhile, Melanie looked just as fabulous in a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress. The dress featured a turtleneck and a cinched-in waist that was tied off to the side and the rest of the dress flowed out into a ruffled, wrap-around mini skirt that was layered.

Melanie styled the super short dress with a pair of completely sheer black tights that were covered in tiny polka dots. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather combat boots, a black leather crossbody purse, and a pair of fingerless, sheer black lace gloves.