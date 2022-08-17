Ashley Olsen, 36, Rocks Black Swimsuit Aboard A Boat In Italy With BF Louis Eisner: Photos

Ashley Olsen is one of the most stylish celebrities and she proved that when she was on a boat in Pantelleria, Italy with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old looked fabulous when she rocked a low-cut black one-piece swimsuit with a black and white patterned sarong on top.

Ashley’s one-piece featured a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps. She covered up the bottom half of the suit with a sarong that was tied to the side and open, revealing her toned legs. On top of the swimsuit, she wore a sheer tan floral baggy kimono with red flowers on it and topped her look off with a black baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

Before getting on the boat, Ashley rocked a different outfit, this time she threw on a baggy, red, and white striped shirtdress. The long-sleeve oversized coverup featured a collar and V-neckline with tiny slits on either side of her legs. She styled the midi dress with a pair of tan and white sandals, the same hat and sunglasses, and a black backpack.

As for Louis, he opted for a fitted, pale yellow T-shirt with dark wash blue jeans that were cuffed at the ankles. He tied his look together with low-rise white sneakers, sunglasses, and a blue baseball hat.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ashley, it is that she usually likes to be completely covered up, so it was a pleasant surprise to see her dressed down in beach attire. Earlier this summer, Ashley was out in Hollywood when she opted for a pair of thick, wide-leg black pants with a baggy black blazer on top, a long blue card, and a pair of black leather flip-flops.