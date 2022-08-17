Ashley Olsen, 36, Rocks Black Swimsuit Aboard A Boat In Italy With BF Louis Eisner: Photos

Ashley Olsen looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging black swimsuit while on a boat in Italy with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

August 17, 2022 10:04AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner enjoying their holidays in Pantelleria, with some of their friends. 14 Aug 2022 Pictured: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner in Pantelleria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887213_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Olsen is one of the most stylish celebrities and she proved that when she was on a boat in Pantelleria, Italy with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old looked fabulous when she rocked a low-cut black one-piece swimsuit with a black and white patterned sarong on top.

Ashley Olsen looked fabulous in this low-cut black one-piece swimsuit with a black & white patterned sarong & a flowy floral kimono on top while on a boat on vacation in Italy. (MEGA)

Ashley’s one-piece featured a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps. She covered up the bottom half of the suit with a sarong that was tied to the side and open, revealing her toned legs. On top of the swimsuit, she wore a sheer tan floral baggy kimono with red flowers on it and topped her look off with a black baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

Ashley Olsen was on vacation in Pantelleria with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, when she wore an oversized red & white striped cover-up & Louis wore a pale yellow T-shirt with jeans. (MEGA)

Before getting on the boat, Ashley rocked a different outfit, this time she threw on a baggy, red, and white striped shirtdress. The long-sleeve oversized coverup featured a collar and V-neckline with tiny slits on either side of her legs. She styled the midi dress with a pair of tan and white sandals, the same hat and sunglasses, and a black backpack.

As for Louis, he opted for a fitted, pale yellow T-shirt with dark wash blue jeans that were cuffed at the ankles. He tied his look together with low-rise white sneakers, sunglasses, and a blue baseball hat.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ashley, it is that she usually likes to be completely covered up, so it was a pleasant surprise to see her dressed down in beach attire. Earlier this summer, Ashley was out in Hollywood when she opted for a pair of thick, wide-leg black pants with a baggy black blazer on top, a long blue card, and a pair of black leather flip-flops.

