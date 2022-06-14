Ashley Olsen Rocks Chic Black Blazer As She Celebrates 36th Birthday With BF Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and her hunky beau were spotted spending her birthday at a steakhouse in New York City without her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen.

June 14, 2022 6:30PM EDT
Ashley Olsen, Louis Eisner
Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, Louis Eisner are seen out and about after having dinner at Balthazar in NYC.
Ashley Olsen shows off a mystery engagement band while out with her Artist boyfriend Louis Eisner.
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Ashley Olsen looked comfortable in a fashionable casual outfit during her latest birthday celebration. The actress, who turned 36 along with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on June 13, was photographed walking the sidewalks of New York City with her boyfriend Louis Eisner, 33, on her special day as they visited steakhouse The Grill for dinner. She wore a black blazer over a white top, ripped jeans, and black shoes with a tiny heel during the outing as her artist partner wore a white and red pinstriped open button-down top, jeans, and black loafers.

Ashley Olsen celebrates her 36th birthday with her boyfriend Louis Eisner. (SplashNews.com)

Ashley also had her parted in the middle and pulled back in a low updo with her look and appeared to wear natural-looking makeup. She gave the camera a glimpse as she walked by but Louis stared straight ahead with a smile as they enjoyed their time out together. It’s unclear if Ashley spent another part of the day with Mary-Kate, who also turned 36, but the look-alike sibling didn’t join her and Louis for dinner.

Ashley and Louis’ latest outing comes after the lovebirds sparked marriage rumors when the former was spotted wearing a gold ring on her left hand ring finger. She was out in New York on May 8 when she wore the piece of jewelry but it’s not known if it was just an accessory or a symbol of commitment to her partner. Since she’s known to be very private about her relationships, as is her sister, it’s not surprising that she’s neither confirmed or denied the marriage rumors.

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner during a previous outing. (FIA Pictures / MEGA)

Ashley and Louis have been dating for around five years. Back in 2019, engagement rumors were sparked when she was seen wearing a dark-colored band on her left hand ring finger. It was when she was getting dinner with Louis at an Italian restaurant in Pacific Palisades, CA.

Ashley’s longtime love may be getting a lot of first-time attention since he started dating the former Full House star, but it turns out he has a pretty impressive background on his own. As a bicoastal artist from California, he attended Columbia University to study Art History and reportedly joined Still House Group, a collective of young artists, after he graduated. His abstract art style has also caught the eye of some famous folks, including Ivanka Trump, who apparently bought one of his pieces in 2013.

